THE rEPLACEMENT CAN'T HAPPEN FAST ENOUGH:

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a "groomer" or a "pedophile." This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there's been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.





And now, these extremists are taking things a step further: They're doxxing school officials and calling for their execution.