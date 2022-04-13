April 13, 2022
THE rEPLACEMENT CAN'T HAPPEN FAST ENOUGH:
'She Needs to Be Executed': The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are 'Groomers' (David Gilbert, April 13, 2022, Vice News)
Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a "groomer" or a "pedophile." This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there's been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.And now, these extremists are taking things a step further: They're doxxing school officials and calling for their execution.
Seems like just last week they were obsessed with CRT instead. They're an awfully nervous cult, aren't they.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2022 7:28 PM