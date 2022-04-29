April 29, 2022
THE iDENTITY CAUCUS:
How the House Freedom Caucus shapeshifted into an identity crisis (OLIVIA BEAVERS, 04/29/2022, Politico)
Interviews with more than 40 Republicans -- including 30 lawmakers, 16 of them in the Freedom Caucus -- paint a picture of a group that shapeshifted as the GOP itself realigned during Trump's presidency, becoming more populist and nationalist, but less bound by policy principles.
Unfair: Nativism/Nationalism/Racism is a political principle.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 29, 2022 12:00 AM