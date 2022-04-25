THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:

Our team at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that a staggering 1,400 gigawatts of proposed generation and storage projects have applied to connect to the grid - more than all existing U.S. power plants combined. The majority are now solar projects, and over a third of those projects involve hybrid solar plus storage plants.





While these power plants of the future offer many benefits, they also raise questions about how the electric grid should best be operated.





As wind and solar grow, they are starting to have big impacts on the grid.





Solar power already exceeds 25% of annual power generation in California and is spreading rapidly in other states such as Texas, Florida and Georgia. The "wind belt" states, from the Dakotas to Texas, have seen massive deployment of wind turbines, with Iowa now getting a majority of its power from the wind.





This high percentage of renewable power raises a question: How do we integrate renewable sources that produce large but varying amounts of power throughout the day?





That's where storage comes in. Lithium-ion battery prices have rapidly fallen as production has scaled up for the electric vehicle market in recent years. While there are concerns about future supply chain challenges, battery design is also likely to evolve.





The combination of solar and batteries allows hybrid plant operators to provide power through the most valuable hours when demand is strongest, such as summer afternoons and evenings when air conditioners are running on high. Batteries also help smooth out production from wind and solar power, store excess power that would otherwise be curtailed, and reduce congestion on the grid.