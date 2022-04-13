THE CALL ALWAYS COMES FROM INSIDE THEIR HOUSE:

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from the voter rolls of North Carolina amid an investigation into whether he illegally registered to cast his ballot in that state for the 2020 presidential election.





The Macon County, North Carolina, Board of Elections told NBC News that Meadows was removed from the list of voters on Monday after reviewing documentation that indicates he lived in Virginia and last voted there in the 2021 election, which included races for governor, attorney general and the state's legislature.