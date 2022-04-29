SPEND THE MONEY ON RESETTLING NEW AMERICANS AFTER WE OPEN THE BORDER:





A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board announced Wednesday will immediately begin focusing on misinformation aimed at migrants, a problem that has helped to fuel sudden surges at the U.S. southern border in recent years. Human smugglers often spread misinformation around border policies to drum up business.





Last September, for example, confusion around President Joe Biden's immigration policies combined with messages shared widely across the Haitian community on Meta's Facebook and WhatsApp platforms led some of the 14,000 migrants to the border town of Del Rio, Texas, where they set up camp. Some were ultimately expelled and were flown out of the U.S.





"We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking the irregular migration path are receiving misinformation that the border is open," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the time.