April 24, 2022
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:
Electric car cost advantage over petrol grows amid energy market turmoil (Hilary Osborne, 24 Apr 2022, The Guardian)
Driving an electric car for a year costs almost £600 less than its petrol equivalent after fuel prices surged more than electricity costs, research by the comparison website Compare the Market has found.Electric vehicles were already cheaper to run, according to figures shared with the Guardian, but the gap has widened significantly amid turmoil in global energy markets caused by the war in Ukraine.
Being Reactionary is expensive.
