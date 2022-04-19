April 19, 2022
REVOLUTION WOULD BE ACCEPTABLE:
Default can hinder Russian war-waging ability (MICHAEL A. ALLEN AND MATTHEW DIGIUSEPPE, APRIL 19, 2022, Asia Times)
Russia may be on the cusp of its first default on its foreign debt since the Bolsheviks ousted Czar Nicholas II a century ago.On April 14, 2022, Moody's Investors Service warned that the country's decision to make payments on dollar-issued debt in rubles would constitute a default because it violates the terms of the contract. A 30-day grace period allows Russia until May 4 to convert the payments to dollars to avoid default.A default is one of the clearest signals that the sanctions imposed by the US and other countries are having their intended effect on the Russian economy.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 19, 2022 7:44 AM