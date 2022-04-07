Q IS THE COVERUP:

Do they not remember Dennis Hastert--who was House Speaker for eight years--went to prison for abusing four boys and attempting to defraud a bank out of $3.5 million to keep one of them silent?





Have they forgotten former Rep. Mark Foley, who tried to seduce teenage boys whom he met when they were congressional pages? What about Judge Roy Moore, who pursued girls as young as 13 when he was in his thirties so flagrantly that, according to numerous sources, he was banned from a local mall? (Even after the allegations against Moore were made public, then-President Donald Trump still backed him in his losing race for U.S. Senate from Alabama.)





Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee "forgave" Josh Duggar, family values activist and star of 19 Kids and Counting after he admitted to molesting five young girls, two of them his own sisters. There's no record of Huckabee's forgiveness, or not, when six years later Duggar was arrested on child pronography charges for content the arresting agent called among the "worst of the worst" he'd ever seen, featuring as it did a baby just 18 months old.



