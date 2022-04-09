April 9, 2022
ON THE BRIGHT SIDE, THEY WERE DEFRAUDING FELLOW RACISTS:
Bannon Crony Will Plead Guilty In 'Border Wall' Fraud (Meaghan Ellis, April 09 | 2022, National Memo)
An ally of former President Donald Trump, who also led the campaign effort to raise funding to build the border wall, has agreed to enter a guilty plea on fraud charges amid accusations that he misappropriated funds for the project. The case is in connection with the We Build the Wall border project.In addition to the fraud charges for attempt and conspiracy to commit wire, Brian Kolfage, a right-wing propagandist on social media, has reportedly agreed to enter a guilty plea for tax fraud for falsifying information on his 2019 taxes, according to court documents filed in the federal Southern District of New York.
