April 27, 2022
NO SLEEP 'TIL MOSCOW:
Russia reports blasts in south that Ukraine calls payback for invasion (Reuters, 4/27/22)
Russia reported a series of blasts in the south of the country and a fire at an ammunition depot on Wednesday, the latest in a spate incidents that a top Ukrainian official described as payback and "karma" for Moscow's invasion.Without directly admitting that Ukraine was responsible, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said it was natural that Russian regions where fuel and weapons are stored were learning about "demilitarisation".
