April 1, 2022
NO SLEEP 'TIL MOSCOW:
Ukrainian Helicopters Strike at Russian Oil Depot, Local Official Claims (Moscow Times, 4/01/22)
Ukrainian military helicopters carried out a targeted strike on an oil storage facility on Russian soil, the region's governor claimed Friday."There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, who entered Russian territory at a low altitude," Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region that borders northeastern Ukraine, wrote in an early-morning Telegram post.
It's an existential war: destroy the NordStreams.
