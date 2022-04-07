April 7, 2022

NO ONE BELIEVED THAT PARADIGM ANYMORE ANYWAY:

Shock result in particle experiment could spark physics revolution (Pallab Ghosh, 4/07/22, BBC)

The result has been described as "shocking" by Prof David Tobak, who is the project co-spokesperson.

The discovery could lead to the development of a new, more complete theory of how the Universe works.

"The world is going to look different," he told BBC News. "There has to be a paradigm shift. 

For a science to be believed it has to fit its time. 

