MET ONE nATIONALIST YOU'VE MET THEM ALL:

In backing up his argument, Lowry refers to the U.N. definition of genocide: "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."





But Lowry stops short of citing what constitutes such "acts." So allow me to quote the rest of the U.N. definition:





1) Killing members of the group;





2) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;





3) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;





4) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;





5) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.





The first two points are undeniably happening--Russian forces are killing Ukrainians and causing them serious bodily and mental harm. The third point is arguably happening as well. And although Lowry asserts that Russian forces are not "making cultural and ethnic distinctions in their brutality," note that the definition of genocide includes national identity. There is no question that Russia is acting "with the intent to destroy" Ukrainians as a national group. We know this because Russia has been quite clear about it.