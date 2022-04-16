JUST FUND THEM UNIVERSALLY:

Health savings accounts are tax-advantaged accounts available to Americans with high-deductible health insurance policies. Federal law established them in 2003. Since then, HSAs have grown quickly as employers have adopted high-deductible plans for their workforces to save money.





HSAs offer a three-tiered break on income taxes: contributions are tax-free, as are investment earnings and withdrawals for eligible medical expenses.





When used optimally, they're among the most efficient ways to save and build wealth, according to financial advisors.





However, Black and Hispanic savers, women and low-income individuals aren't using the accounts as effectively as others, such as men, higher earners, and white and Asian savers, according a new report published by the Employee Benefit Research Institute.