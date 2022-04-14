April 14, 2022
JUST DON'T SAY WE'RE AT WAR WITH VLAD...:
U.S. gives Ukraine $800 million more in military aid, adds heavy weapons (Patricia Zengerle, Idrees Ali and Mike Stone, 4/13/22, Reuters)
U.S. President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday, expanding the scope of the systems provided to include heavy artillery ahead of a wider Russian assault expected in eastern Ukraine. read moreThe package, which brings the total military aid since Russian forces invaded in February to more than $2.5 billion, includes artillery systems, artillery rounds, armored personnel carriers and unmanned coastal defense boats, Biden said in a statement after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.Biden said he had also approved the transfer of additional helicopters, saying equipment provided to Ukraine "has been critical" as it confronts the invasion.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 14, 2022 12:00 AM