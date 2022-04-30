JOIN THE CLUB, SEAN (profanity alert):

(Mary Papenfuss, Apr. 29, 2022, HuffPo)

In another revealing text, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo texted Meadows with a heads up about the questions she planned to ask Trump on air in late November 2020, a practice that's frowned on by journalists. She indicated that she would provide a platform for Trump's lies about the election and pleaded with Meadows: "Pls make sure he doesn't go off on tangents. We want to know he is strong he is a fighter & he will win."





In mid-December 2020, Hannity urged Meadows to continue joining forces. "You also need to spend at least half your time doing business with us," he texted Meadows.





"I agree. We can make a powerful team," Meadows responded.





Meadows and Hannity also worked in tandem to help spin Trump's false tale of a rigged election.





But Hannity's enthusiasm appeared to flag on Dec. 22, when he began bashing the "lunatics" supporting Trump.



