April 30, 2022
JOIN THE CLUB, SEAN (profanity alert):
(Mary Papenfuss, Apr. 29, 2022, HuffPo)
In another revealing text, Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo texted Meadows with a heads up about the questions she planned to ask Trump on air in late November 2020, a practice that's frowned on by journalists. She indicated that she would provide a platform for Trump's lies about the election and pleaded with Meadows: "Pls make sure he doesn't go off on tangents. We want to know he is strong he is a fighter & he will win."In mid-December 2020, Hannity urged Meadows to continue joining forces. "You also need to spend at least half your time doing business with us," he texted Meadows."I agree. We can make a powerful team," Meadows responded.Meadows and Hannity also worked in tandem to help spin Trump's false tale of a rigged election.But Hannity's enthusiasm appeared to flag on Dec. 22, when he began bashing the "lunatics" supporting Trump."You fighting is fine," he texted Meadows. "The [***] lunatics is NOT fine. They are NOT helping him. I'm fed up with those people."
