April 4, 2022
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
These energy innovations could transform how we mitigate climate change, and save money in the process - 5 essential reads (Stacy Morford, 4/04/22, The Conversation)
To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential.They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money.With scientists worldwide sounding the alarm about the increasing dangers and costs of climate change, let's explore some cutting-edge ideas that could transform how today's technologies reduce the effects of global warming, from five recent articles in The Conversation.
