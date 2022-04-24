IT'S A START...:

Now, Ukrainian officials are leading a growing movement calling on the US and its allies to make Russia pay to repair that staggering damage, by seizing the hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian assets frozen by Western sanctions.





The money -- about $300 billion in Russian central bank foreign reserves and tens of billions of dollars more in oligarch wealth around the world -- would be used to rebuild devastated Ukrainian cities, offset the economic damage in the country and elsewhere, compensate families for the death of loved ones, and even pay for weapons to defend against the invasion.



