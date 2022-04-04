April 4, 2022
IT BEGINS WITH HATING AMERICA:
Inside Tucker Carlson's Brain: The post-liberal intellectuals who are reshaping conservatism. (Gabby Birenbaum and Phillip Longman, April 3, 2022, Washington Monthly)
In a series of rhetorical questions, Carlson asked:Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs?"These are fair questions," he continued, coming to his point. "And the answer is no."Carlson's defense of Putin immediately drew wide condemnation from liberals, who compared it to the way Donald Trump speaks about the Russian dictator. But another common theme of Carlson's is not so obviously illiberal. In early 2019, for example, he announced thatRepublican leaders will have to acknowledge that market capitalism is not a religion. Market capitalism is a tool, like a staple gun or a toaster. You'd have to be a fool to worship it. Our system was created by human beings for the benefit of human beings. We do not exist to serve markets. Just the opposite. Any economic system that weakens and destroys families is not worth having. A system like that is the enemy of a healthy society.Carlson is hardly the only Republican striking this note nowadays. Republican Senator Josh Hawley regularly joins the show to denounce Big Tech monopolies. Senator Tom Cotton recently echoed Carlson's hostility to free markets in a speech in which, even while claiming the mantle of Ronald Reagan, he argued against "open borders, unfettered trade, and globalization," summing up with the peroration: "We are a nation with an economy, not an economy with a nation." In January, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined the new Republican rhetorical war on Big Business when he ripped into the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, saying it had no place in today's GOP.
It goes without saying that opposing democracy and capitalism is the same thing. The Right is the Left.
