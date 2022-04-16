HATING GREENS DOESN'T STOP THE WIND:

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), "on Tuesday, March 29, wind turbines in the Lower 48 states produced 2,017 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, making wind the second-largest source of electric generation for the day, only behind natural gas."





While wind power wasn't the largest source of electricity that day, wind power has ranked in front of coal and nuclear energy on a number of separate occasions, but never both on the same day, reports USAToday.