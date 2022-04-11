DOMINION IMPOSES OBLIGATION:

Titled They Shall Inherit The Earth, the study examines the attitudes of millennial and older Gen Z Christians.





It found that three in five are very concerned about climate change, and two thirds want their local church to take action.





But it also found that 35 per cent of church leaders say they rarely preach on environmental matters, citing the politicisation of the issue as a key challenge.





This figure doesn't surprise Jessica Morthorpe.





She's the founder and director of the Five Leaf Eco Awards, an ecumenical program helping faith groups achieve sustainability goals like establishing community gardens, water tanks, and constructing giant crosses made of solar panels.





A large christian cross made of solar panels sits on the roof of a church

A church powered by a cross made of solar panels.(Supplied by Five Leaf Awards)

To her, though, caring for creation is pushback against the politicisation of religion.





"Climate change has become this incredible political hot-button issue, which is just devastating," she says.





"That has therefore influenced the reception of churches to the issue, rather than churches starting with the Bible, and starting with what God has actually said about creation and a need to care for it."





Hattie feels a similar way.



