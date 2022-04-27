DID DONALD EVEN EXIST?:

The Energy Department finalized two rules Monday requiring manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, effectively putting a ''sell-by'' date on older, inefficient bulbs that don't meet the new standards. The move will speed the pace of a lighting revolution that is already well underway, driving down electricity use, saving consumers money, and slashing greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.





The new rules, which reverse a Trump-era policy, expand energy-efficiency requirements to more types of lightbulbs and ban the sale of those that produce less than 45 lumens per watt -- a measure of how much light is emitted for each unit of electricity. This will eventually prohibit most incandescent and halogen lightbulbs and shift the country toward more efficient and compact fluorescent and LED bulbs.