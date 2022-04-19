April 19, 2022
BIDENOMICS:
U.S. Housing Starts Unexpectedly Rise to Fastest Pace Since 2006 (Olivia Rockeman, Apr. 19th, 2022, Bloomberg)
New U.S. home construction rose unexpectedly in March to the highest level since 2006, boosted by multifamily projects as builders seek to replenish housing inventory.Residential starts climbed 0.3% last month to a 1.79 million annualized rate from an upwardly revised February figure, according to government data released Tuesday.
