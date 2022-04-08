April 8, 2022
ALL JOE HAD TO DO WAS NOT BE DONALD:
Trump Muslim ban effects still being felt, as refugee group petitions for separated Somali family (Brooke Anderson, 08 April, 2022, New Arab)
The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) is filing a lawsuit on behalf of a separated Somali family which it hopes will see them be reunited in the US.It is the second lawsuit of its kind in less than a month and the NGO says these cases reflect a legacy of the previous Trump administration's controversial Muslim ban."It's part of the same problem - the Muslim ban," Mariko Hirose, IRAP litigation director told The New Arab."This administration really needs to take a close look at what the Trump administration did with the Muslim ban and make sure all the effects are repealed."
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 8, 2022 12:00 AM
