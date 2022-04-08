ALL JOE HAD TO DO WAS NOT BE DONALD:

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) is filing a lawsuit on behalf of a separated Somali family which it hopes will see them be reunited in the US.





It is the second lawsuit of its kind in less than a month and the NGO says these cases reflect a legacy of the previous Trump administration's controversial Muslim ban.





"It's part of the same problem - the Muslim ban," Mariko Hirose, IRAP litigation director told The New Arab.



