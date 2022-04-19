A SANE GOP COULD, LIKEWISE, STEAL A MARCH:

An investment in hydrogen hubs unveiled by Scott Morrison today could open the door to Australia producing green steel and other critical metals for export, a national energy expert says.





Mr Morrison was campaigning in Perth today, announcing a $140 million injection for two hydrogen hubs in Western Australia, which he says will create 3,600 new jobs in the state.





The money will go towards BP Australia's H2Kwinana clean energy hub south of Perth and the WA government's Pilbara Hydrogen Hub in the state's north.





Both major parties made energy-related announcements in the mining state today, with Labor pledging $3.2 million to install a wind turbine training facility in a TAFE in Perth's east.