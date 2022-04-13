April 13, 2022
A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:
Opposition MK Smotrich says synagogues should boot members of Bennett's coalition (Times of Israel, 4/13/22)
Opposition politician Bezalel Smotrich said Tuesday that it would be right for synagogues to turn away members of Israel's governing coalition, saying their political affiliations should place them beyond the pale of communal religious life. [...]The opposition is seeking to siphon off enough right-wing Knesset members to form an alternative government headed by Netanyahu or at least force the government to topple, especially focusing in on Bennett's Yamina party. The party's base, and many of its MKs, hail from the religious nationalist community in which synagogues are often a cornerstone of public life; Bennett is Israel's first skullcap-wearing prime minister.
It's fine to ignore the tenets of Judaism as long as you bow to the Nationalist project.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 13, 2022 12:00 AM