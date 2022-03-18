YEAH, BUT SHE'S A BLACK WOMAN:

In February 2020, Jackson spoke at the James E. Parsons Award Dinner for the Black Law Student's Association at the University Of Chicago. During her speech, Jackson told students that "microaggressions ... are real," echoing sentiments she had given months earlier in an October 2019 keynote address at the Husch Blackwell Retreat. Jackson advised students:





I absolutely know and understand that you will face prejudice and other obstacles that other people in your environment do not have to endure. Life is not fair, and I totally get that the microaggressions that you are observing are real. The question I am encouraging you to think about is whether being confrontational will actually solve the problem, and even more important, whether it is worth your time! Having a thick skin means recognizing when you're being disrespected, but also understanding that marshaling a response each time something happens is a big distraction that takes your mind and attention away from what really matters, which is doing the best job that you can possibly do so that you can rise to a level in which you will actually be able to address the kinds of issues that you've witnessed.