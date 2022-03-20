YEAH, BUT OIL DEPENDENCE IS THE rIGHT'S SCHEME FOR FUNDING REGIMES THAT OPPRESS MUSLIMS:

Miles below ground, where pressures are intense and temperatures far exceed the boiling point of water, dense layers of super-hot rocks offer the promise of a natural, inexhaustible supply of clean energy.





Environmentalists have long dreamed of a way to reach those depths to tap the potential geothermal energy in those rocks, but the technological and financial barriers have been too great.





Now, officials at an MIT spinoff say they believe they've figured out how to drill as deep as 12 miles into the Earth's crust, using a special laser that they say is powerful enough to blast through granite and basalt.



