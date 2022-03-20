March 20, 2022
YEAH, BUT OIL DEPENDENCE IS THE rIGHT'S SCHEME FOR FUNDING REGIMES THAT OPPRESS MUSLIMS:
In an effort to ease fossil-fuel reliance, an MIT spinoff plans to dig the deepest holes on Earth (David Abel, March 18, 2022, Boston Globe)
Miles below ground, where pressures are intense and temperatures far exceed the boiling point of water, dense layers of super-hot rocks offer the promise of a natural, inexhaustible supply of clean energy.Environmentalists have long dreamed of a way to reach those depths to tap the potential geothermal energy in those rocks, but the technological and financial barriers have been too great.Now, officials at an MIT spinoff say they believe they've figured out how to drill as deep as 12 miles into the Earth's crust, using a special laser that they say is powerful enough to blast through granite and basalt.In the coming years, Quaise Energy, named for a section of Nantucket, plans to dig some of the deepest boreholes in history to reach rocks that can exceed temperatures of 1,000 degrees and surface a kind of heavy steam that has the potential to provide enormous quantities of energy. By the end of the decade, their hope is to capture the steam and use it to run turbines at power plants.
