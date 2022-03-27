March 27, 2022
WIN-WIN:
We need more lithium for EV batteries. Geothermal plants could be a source (BRYANT JONES AND MICHAEL MCKIBBEN, 3/27/22, Fast Company)
Geothermal energy has long been the forgotten member of the clean energy family, overshadowed by relatively cheap solar and wind power, despite its proven potential. But that may soon change--for an unexpected reason.Geothermal technologies are on the verge of unlocking vast quantities of lithium from naturally occurring hot brines beneath places like California's Salton Sea, a two-hour drive from San Diego.
