March 29, 2022
VAX AND RELEASE:
Biden administration to offer Covid-19 vaccines to migrants (Priscilla Alvarez, March 28, 2022, CNN)
The Biden administration will offer Covid-19 vaccines to migrants taken into custody at the US-Mexico border, according to two sources familiar with the planning, and confirmed by the Department of Homeland Security, as officials prepare for an influx of migrants.The plan, which had earlier been a source of tension at the White House, could extend to thousands of migrants encountered at the US southern border.The Department of Homeland Security will be able to initially provide up to 2,700 vaccines per day, it said in a notice to Congress obtained by CNN, increasing to 6,000 daily by the end of May.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 29, 2022 12:00 AM
« JUST IN CASE YOU THOUGHT HE DIDN'T KNOW WHAT HE WAS SAYING: | Main | MAKING THE cOURT CONSERVATIVE: »