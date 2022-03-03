UNFAIR TO FLEAS AND HALF-WITS:

Put it this way:





Nobody else has ever had a 60km "breakdown" of hundreds of vehicles in modern military history.

There are enough BMP and BRDM parts in Russia to build Mount Everest, and none of them are in Ukraine?

No fuel, again? Maybe Russia needs better caterers? Or perhaps a nice lady with a spare pumpkin, some obliging mice and a wand?

Hitting that many civilian targets also means you're not hitting equally many military targets.

Time is running out for Russia on the ground. Those "troops" have now been in combat, roaming around like lost sheep, for a week.

They can't be in good condition. Some of them don't even have food.

What about everything else they also obviously don't have, like competent leadership and any sort of tactical sense?

The US took out Iraq in 3 days. Russia can't even make itself look tactically credible in a week against much smaller forces.

Attrition doesn't take time off in war zones.





It's taken Russia that week to transform the image of its military from a modern force to a sort of half-witted flea circus.