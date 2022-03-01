March 1, 2022
UKRAINE AS Y2K:
Germany fast-tracks shift to 100 pct renewables as EU energy crisis deepens (Kerstine Appunn, 1 March 2022, Renew Economy)
Well before Russia started to wage war on Ukraine , Germany's government begun to decide on a wide-ranging renewables reform that should make the country's power supply almost 100 percent renewable by 2035.In a draft paper seen by Clean Energy Wire, the economy and climate ministry proposes higher renewable capacity targets for 2030, aligning the German clean energy path with the 1.5 degree warming limit.In a more immediate reaction to the possible reduction or stop of Russian gas deliveries to Germany, minister Robert Habeck said that Germany's gas reserves will last for this winter and summer - but securing supply for next winter would demand new procurement sources and weaning the German economy from its appetite for gas, he added.
Never hide from the inevitable.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 1, 2022 12:00 AM