THERE IS NO RUSSIA:

Russia on Saturday claimed that soldiers from Azerbaijan have entered a zone that is the responsibility of Moscow's peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.





Russia's Defense Ministry said Azeri forces had set up a surveillance post and carried out four drone strikes in the breakaway territory, in violation of a cease-fire agreement.





It added that Turkish-made drones were used to strike at Karabakh troops near the village of Farukh, also known as Parukh.