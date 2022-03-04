THE TRUMP BRAND:

Carla Hill, the report's author and associate director of the ADL Center On Extremism, said white supremacist activity and organizing took off in the past decade as racists became "more and more desperate, losing the chance to have America be white. And 2017 was the pinnacle point."





Hill said there was a buildup of white supremacist groups leading up to the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. Before then, such groups had focused on college campuses. However, the event was considered a failure, she said, and the different groups "only held it together for a little while after and then fractured."





More than a dozen of the nation's most prominent white supremacists and hate groups involved in the deadly Unite the Right rally were found liable in November by a jury who said the men and their racist organizations should pay $26 million in damages.





After Charlottesville, Hill said, the movement shifted to anonymous distribution of propaganda.





Throughout 2021, at least 38 white supremacist groups distributed propaganda, but three groups -- Patriot Front, New Jersey European Heritage Association (NJEHA) and Folkish Resistance Movement (FRM), formerly known as Folksfront -- were responsible for 91 percent of the incidents, the ADL report found.





Patriot Front was behind more than 82 percent of incidents and was most active in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, and Maryland. In 2021, it destroyed Black Lives Matter statues and murals, stole and burned pro-diversity and pro-LGBTQ yard signs and flags, and distributed propaganda at Jewish institutions, the ADL report said.