THE NATION AS A POLITY RATHER THAN A RACE:

[E]uropean-era Ukraine, which emerged in 2014, overturned its own political fundamentals. Faced with an existential struggle against a powerful, ruthless neighbour, Russia, where nationalism now serves autocracy, an emergent class of Ukrainian liberals made common cause with Ukrainian nationalists. It's been an uncomfortable alliance but it has kept the country together. As Ukraine defends itself against Putin's terror campaign, mutually estranged liberals and nationalists in other countries - the US, England, France - would do well to watch.





To talk about "European Ukraine" isn't to describe an achieved state but a state of hope: hope of membership in the European Union - more meaningful to Ukraine, at least until Russia attacked, than membership of Nato.





Ukraine's hope of Europe had its material side, a hope of grants, jobs and trade. Since the "revolution of dignity" - also known as "Maidan" - in 2014, trade with the EU soared while trade with Russia plunged. More than a million Ukrainians went to work, legally or otherwise, in the EU. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, much has been made in Britain of the EU's openness to Ukrainian refugees compared with the barriers put up by London. But it's a depressing reflection of how mainstream anti-immigrant assumptions have become in the UK that virtually no one in Britain is aware the EU gave Ukrainians visa-free access years ago, as a reward for their country's sacrifices in Europe's name. Since 2017, as a result of that and of Brexit, Ukrainians have levelled up and Britons levelled down to identical rights of EU entry: 90 days' stay without a visa.





Beyond the material hopes of European-era Ukraine, there is the prospect, less tangible and more powerful, of an alternative form of nationhood. Rather than the archaic, romantic, racial mystifications of old Ukrainian nationalism, or Putin's neo-imperial vision of Ukraine pulverised and remade as a puppet state to serve Russian nationalism, it's of Ukraine pursuing its free course as an equal member of a self-constraining, self-governing association of countries, the EU.



