March 3, 2022
THE INVASION WAS A DEMONSTRATION OF WEAKNESS:
A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal (Cheryl Teh, Mar. 3rd, 2022, Business Insider)
"I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws," said crypto investor and California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin in a Facebook post on Wednesday.Konanykhin claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by "eliminating free elections" and "murdering his opponents.""As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda," Konanykhin said, using the Russian word for "horde."
Joe trapped him in a position where he couldn't win.
