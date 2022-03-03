THE INVASION WAS A DEMONSTRATION OF WEAKNESS:





"I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws," said crypto investor and California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin in a Facebook post on Wednesday.





Konanykhin claimed that Putin had violated the Russian constitution by "eliminating free elections" and "murdering his opponents."





"As an ethnic Russian and a Russia citizen, I see it as my moral duty to facilitate the denazification of Russia. I will continue my assistance to Ukraine in its heroic efforts to withstand the onslaught of Putin's Orda," Konanykhin said, using the Russian word for "horde."