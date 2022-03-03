March 3, 2022
THE DAMAGE DONE BY ANTI-VAXXERS:
More than 90% of U.S. population can ditch facemasks under CDC Covid guidance (Spencer Kimball, 3/03/22, CNBC)
More than 90% of the U.S. population lives in area where they no longer need to wear facemasks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. [...]President Joe Biden, in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, said it was safe for most Americans to return to work in person."With 75% of adult Americans fully vaccinated and hospitalizations down by 77%, most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely," the president said.
But for the Right we'd have gotten here a year ago.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 3, 2022 7:29 PM