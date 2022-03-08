March 8, 2022
THE ANTI-DONALD:
AP Source: Biden to ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war (ZEKE MILLER, MIKE BALSAMO and JOSH BOAK, 3/08/22, AP)
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
All the money Vlad squandered on US elections and funding the Right....
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2022 11:02 AM