March 18, 2022
TEA PARTY ON WHEELS:
The MAGA Truckers Are Threatening to 'Take Back' DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza (Mack Lamoureux, March 18, 2022, Vice News)
"What's gonna happen up here in D.C., Black Lives Matter Street, we're gonna take it back," said one of the protesters the organizers invited on stage to speak. "All that paint is coming off that street," he said. "Before I get put in my grave, it's gonna get tarred and feathered."
For the Right, it's always and only about Identity.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 18, 2022 4:46 PM