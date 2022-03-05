SCRATCH A TRUMPIST...:

Jewish women mate for life. Jewish scientists invented the gas that Hitler used to kill them -- and the abortion pill, and that might make them the same thing. Which is why Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize.





Or something.





Kentucky state Rep. Danny Bentley, a Republican, floated all these canards in a speech Wednesday morning.





His speech -- supporting legislation that would severely restrict the use of RU-486, also known as "the abortion pill" -- digressed into the sex lives of Jewish women, conflated two Jewish chemists, and apparently confused Nobel prizes given for chemistry and peace.





It was the second controversial invocation of Jews in the legislature in two weeks. Last week, two Kentucky lawmakers used the term "Jew them down" to describe bargaining.