ONE NATION UNDER GOD:

A new survey from Deseret News and The Marist Poll showed that 92% of U.S. adults say the call to "do unto others as they would do unto you" is a "very necessary" or "necessary" part of their personal lives. Strong levels of support for the golden rule can be found in every major faith group, at every education level and in every generation.





However, the survey did identify some subtle distinctions between various demographic groups. For example, it showed that 18- to 29-year-olds are even more supportive of the golden rule than older adults. Fully 96% of this age group embraces the concept