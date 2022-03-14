OH, HO, HO, IT'S MAGIC:

In one provocative chapter, Mosebach tries to explore the thesis that contradicts his own: the idea that Christianity does not need a ritual. Wasn't Christ constantly setting aside the ritual law, relativizing the letter of the law by championing its spirit? Did not Christ move through ancient Israel in such a way as to practically forbid his followers from setting up shrines to him? And ultimately, did he not prophesy the destruction and religious displacement of Jerusalem itself, the holy city meant to be an image of the heavenly temple?



