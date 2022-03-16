NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, a frequent Fox News guest, has denigrated South Asian immigrants as insufficiently patriotic, described Indigenous Americans displaced by European settlers as "Stone Age" cannibals who lived in "unspeakable filth," deployed antisemitic tropes about "rootless cosmopolitans" being "largely responsible" for society's ills, and claimed that Democrats who "bring in large numbers of illegals" may have stolen the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump, according to a review by Media Matters of his publicly available speeches and recent interviews.





Macgregor, a conspiracy theorist with a long history of xenophobic commentary, has made dozens of Fox appearances since 2017 and become network star Tucker Carlson's go-to voice for foreign policy discussions.





Carlson has described Macgregor as "our first choice for foreign policy analysis," and defended the retired colonel when Macgregor's declaration on Fox that the United States should "absolutely" allow Putin to annex as much of Ukraine as he wishes drew criticism from one of Carlson's colleagues (Macgregor's comments were so favorable to Putin that Russian state TV channels reaired clips from the interview).





Macgregor's appointments to federal posts during the Trump administration were dogged by a series of reports from CNN's KFile unearthing his past comments about Muslims, immigrants, the urban "underclass," American slaves, women serving in combat roles in the armed forces, and the "Israeli lobby," among other topics. [...]