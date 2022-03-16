March 16, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Tucker Carlson favorite Douglas Macgregor on "Stone Age" Indigenous people, South Asian immigrants, "rootless cosmopolitans," and more (MATT GERTZ, 03/16/22, Media Matters)
Retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, a frequent Fox News guest, has denigrated South Asian immigrants as insufficiently patriotic, described Indigenous Americans displaced by European settlers as "Stone Age" cannibals who lived in "unspeakable filth," deployed antisemitic tropes about "rootless cosmopolitans" being "largely responsible" for society's ills, and claimed that Democrats who "bring in large numbers of illegals" may have stolen the 2020 election from former President Donald Trump, according to a review by Media Matters of his publicly available speeches and recent interviews.Macgregor, a conspiracy theorist with a long history of xenophobic commentary, has made dozens of Fox appearances since 2017 and become network star Tucker Carlson's go-to voice for foreign policy discussions.Carlson has described Macgregor as "our first choice for foreign policy analysis," and defended the retired colonel when Macgregor's declaration on Fox that the United States should "absolutely" allow Putin to annex as much of Ukraine as he wishes drew criticism from one of Carlson's colleagues (Macgregor's comments were so favorable to Putin that Russian state TV channels reaired clips from the interview).Macgregor's appointments to federal posts during the Trump administration were dogged by a series of reports from CNN's KFile unearthing his past comments about Muslims, immigrants, the urban "underclass," American slaves, women serving in combat roles in the armed forces, and the "Israeli lobby," among other topics. [...]
Macgregor explained during his October 2021 speech that his interactions with his South Asian neighbors helped him realize that America's troubles are caused by an elite class of "what the Russians used to call ... rootless cosmopolitans." That term was used by the Soviets to slur Jewish intellectuals during Josef Stalin's antisemitic purges.
"I remembered Philadelphia in the 1960s, then I heard this and something dawned on me," Macgregor said. "This is a microcosm of everything that's wrong now in the United States, because we have a huge problem with a class of so-called elites, the people who are wealthy, very wealthy in many cases and they are, as the Russians used to call certain individuals many, many years ago, rootless cosmopolitans.""These are the people we refer to as Davos, or Davos people," he added. "They live above all of this, they have no connection to the country. There is nothing there that holds them in place, and they are largely responsible, in my judgment, for the condition that we are in today.""That group more than anything else is what we're up against, and the other things that you see, whether it's BLM or antifa - those are just foot soldiers, they are being deployed to attack us," he concluded.Macgregor has similarly described the 2020 presidential election as "almost a spiritual battle" against "globalists caught up in the international finance arena.""Globalist is used to promote the antisemitic conspiracy that Jewish people do not have allegiance to their countries of origin, like the United States, but to some worldwide order--like a global economy or international political system--that will enhance their control over the world's banks, governments, and media," according to the American Jewish Committee.
