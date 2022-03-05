NEVER WASTE A CRISIS:

Europe has been pushing gas and nuclear as an essential part of the energy transition from carbon-heavy fossil fuels like oil and coal. But since Ukraine was invaded, Europe's dependence on Russian gas has inspired a sudden push for energy independence, especially via renewables.





Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner, of the pro-business FDP, now calls renewables "freedom energies," while Chancellor Olaf Scholz labels them "crucial for our security."





"The faster we push ahead with the expansion of renewable energies, the better," Scholz said a few days after the invasion.





Yet, at the moment, Germany is reliant on Russia for both oil and at least 32% of its gas. Reliant to the tune $700 million (€640 million) a day, according to some estimates.





In response, the Stand with Ukraine coalition, comprising hundreds of organisations worldwide including environmental groups Greenpeace and 350.org, has called for a ban on Russian energy imports. It went one step further by calling on world governments to end fossil fuel production -- and to "manage the transition to a clean and safe renewable energy in a way that is fast and fair."





"Putin has deliberately weaponised fossil gas to increase his existing energy dominance over the European Union," stated the coalition when publishing a letter Friday to "end global fossil fuel addiction." They added that gas and oil were employed by Putin "to fuel terror with escalating violence, underscoring the fossil fuel system's role in driving conflict."





Noting that 40% of Russia's federal budget comes from oil and gas -- which also comprise 60% of Russian exports -- the coalition calls for "bold steps towards the radical decarbonization of our societies."





The release of a damning IPCC climate report on Monday gave further incentive to bring forward the clean energy transition.