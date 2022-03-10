March 10, 2022
NEVER A BAD MOMENT TO STOP SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY:
Oregon Republican chair resigns (Chris Lehman, 3/09/22, The Oregonian)
Dallas Heard, chair of the Oregon Republican Party, has resigned, citing "evil" inside the party he leads. Heard, who is also a state senator from Myrtle Creek, wrote a blistering letter to inform the party of his decision."My physical and spiritual health can no longer survive exposure to the toxicity that can be found in this community," wrote Heard.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 10, 2022 12:10 PM