LIGHT 'EM UP:

President Biden faces intensifying pressure at home four weeks into the war, with a solid majority of Americans expressing doubt that he has done enough to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a poll by The Associated Press and NORC released Thursday.





Some 56 percent of Americans -- and 43 percent of Democrats -- said Mr. Biden, who was meeting on Thursday with European leaders, had not been "tough enough" in his response. About one-third said his handling the crisis was "just right," according to the poll, which surveyed 1,082 U.S. adults between last Thursday and Monday, more than three weeks into the war.