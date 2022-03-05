IT'S A ONE BULLETT PROBLEM:





But how much are Russians likely to feel the effects of being cut off in sport and culture?





There's an impression in the West that Russians will feel pain from the sanctions and boycotts by losing their freedom to travel, enjoy music, concerts and culture.





Is it naïve to think being deprived of these things will change Russian people's views?





"It's not, but it is simply impossible: there are more police in the streets than people," says Lena.





"Last weekend over 6,000 people were arrested. And not just ordinary people but children and elderly WW2 veterans with anti-war posters too."





In the space of a few days huge changes have taken place, and no one knows if things can go back to how they were.





"There is a general feeling that the life we know is crumbling," said political scientist Ekaterina Schulman, who was presenting on Echo Moscow radio station when it was taken off air this week for broadcasting "false information" about the military action in Ukraine.





She says it's too early to gauge the effect of Western measures on Russian public opinion.





"At the moment people are panicking or in denial and just can't understand what's happening. A large number of people don't follow the news at all. They watch TV very occasionally. So it will take a while for them to hear about it."





She said Russians were now worried the borders might be closed and they wouldn't be able to get out.





"In the last couple of days a lot of people have been leaving Russia to avoid anticipated repressions and being called up into the army. They're flying to Istanbul, Yerevan and Tbilisi."





Lena says things like music, entertainment, films and exhibitions "are now not a priority - not even in the top 10".





"It feels like it's not a post-Covid depression any more. It's just depression and a horrible feeling of powerlessness."



