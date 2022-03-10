March 10, 2022
IT'S A MYSTERY...:
Census Bureau Releases Estimates of Undercount and Overcount in the 2020 Census (Census Bureau, MARCH 10, 2022)
The results show that the 2020 Census undercounted the Black or African American population, the American Indian or Alaska Native population living on a reservation, the Hispanic or Latino population, and people who reported being of Some Other Race.On the other hand, the 2020 Census overcounted the Non-Hispanic White population and the Asian population. The Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander population was neither overcounted nor undercounted according to the findings.
