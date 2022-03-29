INTEGRALISM VS. CHRISTIANITY:

The Bush-Biden Doctrine ( SOHRAB AHMARI, 3/29/22, American Conservative)





This was no typical big-mouth Biden whoopsie-daisy. This was a deliberate, apparently considered expression of what might be called the Bush-Biden Doctrine: one that harks back to the worst of the George W. Bush years, when America was in the business of dividing the whole planet into two camps--light and dark, good and evil, free and unfree, Autobots and Decepticons. As foolish as such a Manichaean foreign policy was after 9/11, it is even more so today, because much as Biden is a feebler man than Bush at the height of his powers, so is the America of 2022 feebler than the country that set out to remake Iraq and Afghanistan.

Such posturing forces the United States to either wage war against the dozens and dozens of nations it considers undemocratic or unfree or evil or whatever--or stand exposed as the world's hypocrite-in-chief. Blessedly, no one seriously thinks all "autocracies" are about to face Washington's wrath in some epochal war between "liberty and repression."





At the core of all these ideologies of the Right lies the belief that we owe nothing to our neighbor.





It's why they hate America so much: our Founding is antithetical to their self-absorption:





We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.--That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.











