March 8, 2022

HUG A TRUMPIST TONIGHT:

Texas man guilty for role in assault on U.S. Capitol in landmark win for prosecutors (Jan Wolfe,  3/08/22, Reuters)  

A Texas man who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump supporters was found guilty for his role in the attack on Tuesday, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first such case to go before a jury.

The defendant, Guy Reffitt, was found guilty on all five of the felony charges he faced, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding.

They were already upset enough, between Vlad going bankrupt and lynching being outlawed. 

March 8, 2022 5:26 PM

  

