March 8, 2022
HUG A TRUMPIST TONIGHT:
Texas man guilty for role in assault on U.S. Capitol in landmark win for prosecutors (Jan Wolfe, 3/08/22, Reuters)
A Texas man who joined the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump supporters was found guilty for his role in the attack on Tuesday, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first such case to go before a jury.The defendant, Guy Reffitt, was found guilty on all five of the felony charges he faced, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing an official proceeding.
They were already upset enough, between Vlad going bankrupt and lynching being outlawed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at March 8, 2022 5:26 PM